OIL-led consortium to bid for BPCL stake in NRL

OIL-led consortium to bid for BPCL stake in NRLPTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:25 IST
Oil India Limited (OIL) inconsortium with Engineers India Limited (EIL) has decided tobid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat PetroleumCorporation Limited (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Limited(NRL).
The bid is to be submitted through a formal process,according to a statement issued by OIL on Thursday.
The exact percentage of the stake of OIL and EIL willdepend on the extent of Right of First Offer (ROFO) to beexercised by the Government of Assam, which already holds12.35 per cent stake in NRL.
NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced atits Northeastern fields.
The acquisition is expected to improve the synergy inOIL's portfolio, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-India's Bharat Biotech seeks to carry out Phase III Covaxin trials in Brazil
BJP is talking about creating 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) after destroying 'Sonar Bharat': Mamata Banerjee.
LCA Tejas symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Dalmia Bharat's net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 183 cr in Dec quarter
Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q3 profit up 39 pc at Rs 37 cr