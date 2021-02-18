Left Menu

OIL-led consortium to bid for BPCL stake in NRL

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:25 IST
OIL-led consortium to bid for BPCL stake in NRL

Oil India Limited (OIL) inconsortium with Engineers India Limited (EIL) has decided tobid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat PetroleumCorporation Limited (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Limited(NRL).

The bid is to be submitted through a formal process,according to a statement issued by OIL on Thursday.

The exact percentage of the stake of OIL and EIL willdepend on the extent of Right of First Offer (ROFO) to beexercised by the Government of Assam, which already holds12.35 per cent stake in NRL.

NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced atits Northeastern fields.

The acquisition is expected to improve the synergy inOIL's portfolio, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021