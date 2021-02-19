Harbour local trains disrupted due to overhead wire tripping

Suburban train services on theHarbour corridor of the Central Railway (CR) were disruptedfor about an hour due to tripping of an overhead wire onThursday night amid brief rain and strong winds, a seniorofficial said.

The official said the tripping of the overhead wiretook place at Mansarovar station in Navi Mumbai.

''Harbour line trains were detained at Mansarovarstation after an OHE (overhead equipment) tripped due todrizzling in the section at around 8.10 pm,'' said ShivajiSutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The services resumed at around 9.05 pm, he said.

The Harbour line provides local train connectivity toNavi Mumbai, parts of which received rains coupled withthunder and gusty winds on Thursday night.

