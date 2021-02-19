Left Menu

Oil India led consortium to bid for acquiring BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India Ltd (OIL) in consortium with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:39 IST
Oil India led consortium to bid for acquiring BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery
Oil India is the second largest national oil and gas company in India.. Image Credit: ANI

Oil India Ltd (OIL) in consortium with Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL). The bid is to be submitted through a formal process. The exact percentage of the stake of OIL and ElL will depend on the extent of right of first offer to be exercised by the state government of Assam which holds 12.35 per cent stake in NRL.

Last year, the Assam government had given a no-objection certificate to the NRL deal on condition that another 13.65 per cent stake in NRL will be sold to the state. This will increase the state government's stake in the company to 26 per cent. NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced from its northeastern fields. The acquisition is expected to improve synergy in OIL's portfolio, it said in a statement.

The deal is likely to happen before the privatisation process of BPCL is over. The sale of BPCL is expected to be key in achieving the Rs 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for the new financial year beginning April 1 (FY2021-22). OIL, a navratna public sector undertaking, is a fully integrated exploration and production company in the upstream sector and is the second largest national oil and gas company in India as measured by total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves and production.

It is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of LPG. The company already has 26 per cent stake in NRL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to appeal against Cairn arbitration award: Sources

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.An international tribunal in December, had unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the U...

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated w...

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, Health Minister Faisal Sultan has said as the country announced the launch of a vaccination program...

Military commanders of India, China to hold talks on Saturday

Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process after both sides completed the withdrawal of troops and military hardware from the North and So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021