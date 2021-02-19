PPS Motors launches 5 showrooms for Renault in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI): PPS Motors, part of one of thelargest automobile retailers in the country, has fortified itspassenger vehicle dealership network with the opening of fivenew showrooms for Renault in Telangana, Three showrooms have been opened in the city, and oneeach in Nizamabad and Warangal, a press release from theautomotive dealer said on Friday.

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd.,said, ''We are delighted to strengthen our partnership withRenault India and further expand our footprint in Telangana.'' Started in 2010, PPS Motors deals in brands such as VW,Skoda, Citroen, Renault and Bharat Benz across the geographiesof Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odishaand Tamil Nadu.

It currently has over 50 touch points across thesestates.

PPS Motors has an aggressive expansion plan of expandingto the rest of India and plans to extend the number of touchpoints to 75 locations in the next one year by both organicand inorganic routes, the release said. The firm has a turnover of close to Rs 450 crore andemploys over 1,200 personnel, according to the release.

