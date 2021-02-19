Amazon India inks pact with Directorate General Resettlement for hiring ex-service personnel

Amazon India on Friday said it has signed an agreement with with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across its network in India. With this partnership, Amazon India will continue to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country, a statement said.

The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline, it added.

''Veterans will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Stations. This collaborative effort further expands Amazon India's existing Military Veterans Employment program,'' it said.

Amazon India Operations HR Director Swati Rustagi said the company is consistently working towards strengthening diversity, equity and inclusivity in its workforce.

''Our long-term vision for inclusivity is to develop a balanced workforce and this MoU is a significant step in that direction. In alignment with Amazon's global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we will continue to hire remarkable talent and provide them with opportunities to leverage their strengths and capabilities in the future,'' she said.

"Our military veterans bring a wealth of experience, with huge growth potential in various industries and businesses. Amazon India has already laid the groundwork in providing job opportunities to ex-service personnel of the armed forces,'' Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General, DGR, said.

Amazon already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles. These include transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management, and security operations among others.

