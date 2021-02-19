Left Menu

Amazon India inks pact with Directorate General Resettlement for hiring ex-service personnel

With this partnership, Amazon India will continue to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country, a statement said.The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline, it added.Veterans will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Stations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:19 IST
Amazon India inks pact with Directorate General Resettlement for hiring ex-service personnel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India on Friday said it has signed an agreement with with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across its network in India. With this partnership, Amazon India will continue to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country, a statement said.

The association with DGR will further enable Amazon India to mobilise the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline, it added.

''Veterans will have access to various work opportunities including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres, and Delivery Stations. This collaborative effort further expands Amazon India's existing Military Veterans Employment program,'' it said.

Amazon India Operations HR Director Swati Rustagi said the company is consistently working towards strengthening diversity, equity and inclusivity in its workforce.

''Our long-term vision for inclusivity is to develop a balanced workforce and this MoU is a significant step in that direction. In alignment with Amazon's global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we will continue to hire remarkable talent and provide them with opportunities to leverage their strengths and capabilities in the future,'' she said.

"Our military veterans bring a wealth of experience, with huge growth potential in various industries and businesses. Amazon India has already laid the groundwork in providing job opportunities to ex-service personnel of the armed forces,'' Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General, DGR, said.

Amazon already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles. These include transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management, and security operations among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.

The United States should consult the Taliban on any extension of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and should not decide unilaterally, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States said on Friday. Ambassador As...

EU agreed to pay 870 mln euros for supply of AstraZeneca vaccines by June, contract shows

The European Union agreed to pay about 870 million euros 1.06 billion for its supply of 300 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and to receive them by June, the contract published on Friday by Italys RAI television shows. The pub...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021