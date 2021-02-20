Left Menu

Google fires research leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Mitchell, who announced her firing on Twitter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Google's ethics in artificial intelligence research unit has been under scrutiny since December's dismissal of Black scientist Timnit Gebru, which prompted thousands of Google workers to protest.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 04:37 IST
Google fires research leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Inc's Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a statement Mitchell violated the company's code of conduct and security policies. Mitchell, who announced her firing on Twitter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google's ethics in artificial intelligence research unit has been under scrutiny since December's dismissal of Black scientist Timnit Gebru, which prompted thousands of Google workers to protest. She and Mitchell, who is white, had called for more diversity among Google's research staff and expressed concern that the company was starting to censor research critical of its products. Gebru said Google fired her after she questioned an order not to publish a paper claiming AI that mimics language could hurt marginalized populations.

Mitchell and Gebru co-led the ethics in artificial intelligence team for about two years. Google AI research director Zoubin Ghahramani and a company legal representative informed Mitchell's team of her firing on Friday in a meeting called at short notice, a person familiar with the matter said. The person said little explanation was given for the dismissal. Google declined to comment.

Google employee Alex Hanna said on Twitter the company was running a "smear campaign" against Mitchell and Gebru, with whom she worked closely. Google did not immediately comment on those claims. Its statement said of Mitchell: "We confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct, as well as of our security policies, which included the exfiltration of confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees."

Google has recruited top scientists with promises of research freedom, but the limits are tested as researchers increasingly write about the negative effects of technology and offer unflattering perspectives on their employer's products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Crouser turns COVID-19 challenge into world record

Training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many athletes preparing for this years delayed Tokyo Olympics but not American shot putter Ryan Crouser, who will close out his indoor season on Sunday looking for another world record...

U.S. interested in funding flights to bring in asylum seekers -U.N. official

The U.S. government has expressed interest in funding flights to bring asylum seekers blocked by former President Donald Trumps remain in Mexico program into the country, a United Nations official said in an interview on Friday.The United S...

UK insurers estimate to pay up to 2.5 bln pounds for coronavirus claims

The Association of British Insurers ABI said on Saturday insurers are likely to pay up to 2.5 billion pounds 3.50 billion for UKs COVID-19 insurance claims incurred in 2020. The latest estimates include 2 billion pounds for COVID-19 busines...

Hold my hand: English care home visits allowed from March 8

Care home residents in England will be allowed one regular visitor from March 8, the government said, as it starts to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures, underpinned by the rollout of vaccines to older and clinically vulnerable people. Older p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021