Left Menu

ICRA reaffirms AAA stable for Axis Bank's infra bonds, debentures

ICRA has reaffirmed AAA rating on Axis Bank's infrastructure bonds and debentures worth Rs 22,205 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:41 IST
ICRA reaffirms AAA stable for Axis Bank's infra bonds, debentures
The lender's debt instruments are supported by its strong capitalisation levels. Image Credit: ANI

ICRA has reaffirmed AAA rating on Axis Bank's infrastructure bonds and debentures worth Rs 22,205 crore. At the same time, it has reaffirmed A1-plus rating on the private lender's certificates of deposit worth Rs 60,000 crore.

The highest credit quality ratings to Axis Bank's debt instruments are supported by its strong capitalisation levels with core equity capital at 15.36 per cent as on December 31, 2020. This was supported by equity capital raise in August 2020, resulting in a further improvement in capital cushions over regulatory requirements.

"The ratings continue to factor in Axis Bank's strong position in Indian financial system as the third-largest private bank with 6.03 per cent share in advances and 4.66 per cent share in deposits of banking system as on September 30, 2020," said ICRA. The bank's liability profile continues to improve with higher granularity of deposits profile supported by increasing share of retail term deposits and current account and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits.

This has also supported the improvement in Axis Bank's liquidity profile with lower gaps in the maturity of assets and liabilities in one-year maturity buckets. The asset quality pressure remains high with fresh gross slippages of 2.5 per cent (of standard advances and including proforma slippages) in 9M FY21 and remains a monitorable, given the uncertainty because of Covid-19-induced stress.

While the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on loan portfolio is gradually emerging, the restructuring extended to borrowers has been limited and prudent provisions made by the bank at 2.05 per cent of advances as on December 31, 2020. ICRA said the bank appears to be well placed to absorb residual stress through its operating portability and voluntary provisions while maintaining a strong capital position.

The stable outlook on ratings reflects ICRA's opinion that the bank will continue to maintain its strong capital and solvency position along with its strong position in banking sector with a consistent improvement in customer franchise and an expected improvement in profitability. Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank and seventh-largest bank in the overall Indian banking sector. In 9M FY1, it reported a net profit of Rs 3,911 crore compared to Rs 3,015 crore in 9M FY20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells 40 lakh shares

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021