NITI Ayog meet: Baghel seeks special economic package for C'garh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel onSaturday said the Centre must provide a special economicpackage for industrial development in the forest and mineral-rich state of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the NITI Ayogchaired by Modi, Baghel sought assistance for the proposedBodhghat multipurpose irrigation project on Indravati river inBastar.

Advertisement

''Chhattisgarh is a forest and mineral-rich, tribal-dominated state and therefore, a special (economic) packageis expected (from the Centre) for industrial developmenthere,'' he said.

The state has been deprived of the benefits of coalblocks despite having abundant reserves, he said, seeking thatcoal blocks be allotted to the state's public sector units.

The royalty rates of minerals have not increased after2014, causing irreparable loss to the state government, thechief minister pointed out, demanding a revision in theroyalty rates.

Baghel further briefed the Prime Minister aboutpolicies and schemes of his government for industrial,agriculture and infrastructure growth and development ofNaxal-hit areas, and requested the Centre to provideadditional economic resources.

The state government has decided to set up Bodhghatmultipurpose irrigation project on Indravati river in Bastarto boost irrigation facilities in the tribal-dominated region,he said, urging Modi to provide assistance for the project.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to permit themanufacturing of ethanol from surplus paddy procured fromfarmers in the state, citing that the move will aidcultivators financially.

Apart from this, Baghel also suggested subsidies forfarmers on procuring vermicompost, like the ones provided forchemical fertilisers.

The chief minister also requested the Centre toapprove the setting up of a cargo hub and a dry port in Raipurfor development of industries and promote export business inthe state.

As per the release, Baghel also urged the Centre torelease Rs 13,440 crore, which is due to the state by way ofGST compensation, additional levy on coal (mined from thestates reserves) and pending amount of rice allocated underPradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna for PDS.

Referring to the performance of aspirational districtsin Chhattisgarh on all parameters of development, he suggestedthat cultural promotion should also be given due importanceand place in the concept of aspirational districts.

Baghel also requested the Centre not to disinvest theupcoming steel plant of NMDC Ltd in Nagarnar village ofBastar, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)