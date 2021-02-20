Left Menu

NITI Ayog meet: Baghel seeks special economic package for C'garh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:16 IST
NITI Ayog meet: Baghel seeks special economic package for C'garh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel onSaturday said the Centre must provide a special economicpackage for industrial development in the forest and mineral-rich state of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the NITI Ayogchaired by Modi, Baghel sought assistance for the proposedBodhghat multipurpose irrigation project on Indravati river inBastar.

''Chhattisgarh is a forest and mineral-rich, tribal-dominated state and therefore, a special (economic) packageis expected (from the Centre) for industrial developmenthere,'' he said.

The state has been deprived of the benefits of coalblocks despite having abundant reserves, he said, seeking thatcoal blocks be allotted to the state's public sector units.

The royalty rates of minerals have not increased after2014, causing irreparable loss to the state government, thechief minister pointed out, demanding a revision in theroyalty rates.

Baghel further briefed the Prime Minister aboutpolicies and schemes of his government for industrial,agriculture and infrastructure growth and development ofNaxal-hit areas, and requested the Centre to provideadditional economic resources.

The state government has decided to set up Bodhghatmultipurpose irrigation project on Indravati river in Bastarto boost irrigation facilities in the tribal-dominated region,he said, urging Modi to provide assistance for the project.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to permit themanufacturing of ethanol from surplus paddy procured fromfarmers in the state, citing that the move will aidcultivators financially.

Apart from this, Baghel also suggested subsidies forfarmers on procuring vermicompost, like the ones provided forchemical fertilisers.

The chief minister also requested the Centre toapprove the setting up of a cargo hub and a dry port in Raipurfor development of industries and promote export business inthe state.

As per the release, Baghel also urged the Centre torelease Rs 13,440 crore, which is due to the state by way ofGST compensation, additional levy on coal (mined from thestates reserves) and pending amount of rice allocated underPradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna for PDS.

Referring to the performance of aspirational districtsin Chhattisgarh on all parameters of development, he suggestedthat cultural promotion should also be given due importanceand place in the concept of aspirational districts.

Baghel also requested the Centre not to disinvest theupcoming steel plant of NMDC Ltd in Nagarnar village ofBastar, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...

BJP hopes 'Metroman' Sreedharan joining party will help it make electoral inroads in Kerala assembly polls

MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021