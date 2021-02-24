Left Menu

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to WR due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 10:59 IST
Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to WR due to COVID-19 crisis: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@WesternRly)

The Western Railway is facing an annual revenue loss of about Rs 5,000 crore due to COVID-19 crisis which affected services and led to a drop in the number of train travelers, a senior official has said.

Many people are still reluctant to travel by train due to fear of the coronavirus, Western Railway's General Manager Alok Kansal told reporters here on Tuesday.

''We are incurring an annual revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore in coaching trains (passenger trains) segment due to the COVID-19 crisis,'' he said.

Among the trains being currently operated by the WR, some are running with only 10 per cent occupancy, he said.

Kansal said before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Western Railway used to run about 300 passenger trains. But, the government stopped passenger trains across the country in March last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said the operation of passenger trains is now coming back on track and this is expected to improve the Western Railway's revenue.

''During the last 11 months, the Western Railway has gradually restarted 145 out of its 300 passenger trains...

about 50 per cent of our passenger trains have been resumed,'' he said.

In the next seven days, the WR is going to restart six more passenger trains in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Kansal clarified that the Western Railway is currently running its passenger trains as special trains in view of the COVID-19 guidelines, and only passengers having reserved tickets are allowed to travel.

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states, he added.

Kansal was in MP for an inspection of the Indore- Dewas-Ujjain-Ratlam section of the Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first...

Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot govt announces no new tax, relief measures worth Rs 910 cr

The Rajasthan government did not propose any new tax in its budget for the financial year 2021-22, but announced relief measures of up to Rs 910 crore through various exemptions.The budget has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 cro...

Mutants different from variants, COVID appropriate behaviour vital to stop spread: scientists

More than 7,000 SARS-CoV-2 mutations have been documented but that doesnt translate to variants, say scientists, emphasising the distinction between the two and cautioning that the spike in cases in some states is likely due to non-adherenc...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021