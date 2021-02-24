Left Menu

Early Learning platform Kutuki raises a seed round of Rs 16 cr led by Omidyar Network India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:52 IST
Kutuki, an early learning platform catering to 3-7 year old children, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 16 crore in a seed round which was led by Omidyar Network India.

Kutuki will use the funds for expanding the content library to cover all major Indian languages, create a more immersive learning experience for children and to expand their reach, especially in Tier-2 cities and beyond, the company said in a release.

AET and existing angel investors Better Capital, First Cheque and Abhishek Nag also participated in the round, it said.

Kutuki, founded by Bharath Bevinahally and Sneha Sundaram was launched in 2019.

The company said its interactive learning app is built on a proprietary story and rhyme based curriculum focusing on language (including phonics and foundational literacy), numeracy, life skills, STEM, and general knowledge.

The platform currently offers content in four Indian languages, besides English - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi and is widely used across India and overseas, it said.

''We will be utilizing the funds to enhance and personalize the Kutuki experience, strengthen our technology and content backbone and also provide deeper insights to parents,'' Bharath said.

''By making its content available in vernacular languages, Kutuki is catering to a large unserved market of local language speaking families including the 500 million or so users coming online for the first time, often referred to as the Next Half Billion.

We are excited to back the Kutuki team on its mission to impact millions of young learners over the coming years,'' said Sarvesh Kanodia, Principal at Omidyar Network India.

Kutuki was also a winner of the Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Indian government and was mentioned by PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat address in August for their India focused approach to early learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

