Marriott International appoints Capuano as CEO; Linnartz as President

Marriott International on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anthony "Tony" Capuano as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Stephanie Linnartz, as its President effective immediately.

Prior to taking up this role, Capuano previously Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services. Linnartz was previously Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses.

Capuano's and Linnartz's appointments follow the unexpected passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson on February 15, 2021.

"Tony has played a critical role in Marriott's growth over the last decade. He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic...Together with Stephanie in the role of President, and the rest of our exceptional leadership team, Marriott could not be in better hands," said J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Marriott International.

As President, Linnartz will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of the company's global consumer strategy, including brand, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty strategies.

Marriott said during Capuano's tenure leading global development, the company grew its footprint from just over 3,200 properties in early 2009 to over 7,600 properties by year-end 2020.

