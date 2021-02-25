Left Menu

Stellar Value Chain ropes in Infor for digitising, streamlining warehouse mgmt

25-02-2021
Tech-enabled consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Thursday said it has selected multinational enterprise software company Infor for digitising and streamlining its warehouse management. The advanced cloud-based service powered by US-based Infor helps Stellar Value Chain Solutions build a centralised system to manage infrastructure, equipment and labour efficiently, the company said in a release. The service facilitates uniformity in supply chain service offerings to all industry verticals the company caters to such as fashion, lifestyle and retail, FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, among others, it said.

Easily configurable and available across all distribution centres of the company, the digitalised supply chain service will offer its clients enhanced transparency, visibility and cost-efficiency, accelerate go-to-market strategy and leverage data analytics to identify new market opportunities, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said. ''Leveraging Infor's supply chain management excellence and futuristic warehouse management solutions, we have taken the transformation to the next level by rolling out a cloud-based enterprise-class Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) in India,'' said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions. This cutting-edge supply chain solution is scalable and flexible which requires minimal reconfiguration to integrate with the clients' tech platform, he said. It helps the company offer its diversified clientele superior real-time visibility, customised services and data-driven consumer insights, he added. ''Digitisation is a fundamental reality for businesses today. Infor is proud to be a strategic partner of Stellar Value Chain Solution's business transformation journey to help bring disruptive change to the Indian supply chain landscape,'' said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India business unit, and Senior Vice President for global delivery services, Infor. Infor's purpose-built industry-specific solutions in the cloud will deliver to businesses unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people to enrich service levels, increase product velocity and ensure support for multichannel operations, he said. ''The enterprise class solution is adaptive to industry-specific functionalities. Infor ION developed by Infor offers a flexible and easy interface between clients' tech platforms and our cloud-based supply chain service. The tech-enabled system makes scaling up the operations as per the demand growth easier,” Singh added.

