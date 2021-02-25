Left Menu

OnePlus 8 Pro Now Available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMI Starting Rs. 3,056

Shop online for the OnePlus 8 Pro on easy EMIs and get it delivered within 4 hours Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 17:32 IST
Shop online for the OnePlus 8 Pro on easy EMIs and get it delivered within 4 hours Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Whether one is looking for budget-friendly mobiles or premium handsets, customers can browse a range of smartphones on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv and buy them online on EMIs. The EMI Store enables one to buy latest mobiles on no cost EMIs and zero down payment and conveniently get it delivered within 4 hours*. One of the latest smartphones to have launched on the EMI Store is the OnePlus 8 Pro. The premium flagship offering from OnePlus is currently on sale at EMI starting at Rs. 3,056. Customers using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can conveniently purchase the OnePlus 8 Pro on cost-effective EMI schemes. EMI Schemes on OnePlus 8 Pro The OnePlus 8 Pro can be purchased on easy EMIs with flexible tenors as mentioned below.

Model Tenor Price Easy EMIs OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB RAM) 18 months Rs. 54,999 Rs. 3,056 OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM) 18 months Rs. 59,999 Rs. 3,334 Customers can shop the OnePlus 8 Pro phone online on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat. OnePlus 8 Pro features One of the first 5G mobile phones to have launched in India, the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes with a massive 4510-mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T to ensure fast charging. The smartphone features a dynamic 48MP Quad camera and a 48MP wide-angle camera. It is currently available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv. Benefits of shopping online on the EMI Store One need not worry about the OnePlus 8 Pro price because purchasing on the EMI Store is both convenient and easy. The EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv works on a hyperlocal shopping model which allows customers to purchase from retailers nearby and get everything delivered to their doorstep within 4 hours*. • One can find mobile phones on EMI with money-saving offers such as zero down payment, No Cost EMI, cashback, as well as discounts on the final price.

• Customers can also opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

• To avail No Cost EMI benefits, customers need to purchase using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The digital card comes with a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 4 lakhs. *T&C Apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

