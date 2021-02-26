Left Menu

Services on Dwarka-Rajiv Chowk section hit due to technical glitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:26 IST
Services on Dwarka-Rajiv Chowk section hit due to technical glitch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Services on a major section of the busy Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were intermittently affected for nearly two hours on Friday due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida City Centre.

The DMRC tweeted in the morning that there was a ''Delay in service from Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines''.

A DMRC official later said, ''The train services on Blue Line witnessed a minor delay on up line, as they headed from Uttam Nagar West station towards Dwarka station due to a technical issue with a track circuit intermittently near Uttam Nagar station between 8 am and 10 am''.

Train services on the entire Blue Line were ''broadly normal'' during this period, he said.

Around 11 AM, the DMRC again tweeted that ''normal services have resumed'' on the Blue Line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

