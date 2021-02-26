Left Menu

DB Schenker starts direct weekly charter freighter services to Munich, Chicago from Chennai

The weekly flight operations initiative, which is aimed to cater to the increasing demand, is the second offering under DB Schenker in India, the company said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:45 IST
Global logistics service provider DB Schenker on Friday announced the commencement of direct weekly charter freighter services connecting Chennai with Munich and Chicago as part of its global flight operations plan. The weekly flight operations initiative, which is aimed to cater to the increasing demand, is the second offering under DB Schenker in India, the company said in a release. The new B747F (freighter) “flight operations” initiative is aimed at simplifying the logistics services of the fast-growing industries in India such as healthcare, retail and consumer, automotive and industrial offering seamless capacity to support customers, it said. The cargo will be secured from departure to arrival with no extra handling requirement during the transit. The temperature sensitive cargo in the ULD's will be covered with protective material to maintain temperature in transit from Chennai (MAA), it said, adding the door to door transit time via DB Schenker in India flight operations would remain 3 - 4 days approximately for Europe and the US bound shipments. “The introduction of our second flight operations is a significant step towards reinforcing our Global Flight Operations Program to meet the growing logistics demand of the customers in India. Our flight operations initiative started in early 2020 was highly appreciated by the customers. We are continuing the operations in 2021 also by introducing newer routes, offering timely and streamlined last-mile deliveries to customers,” said Vishal Sharma, CEO of the Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker. To keep the Air Freight supply chain stable during the pandemic, DB Schenker in India deployed over 100 charters to augment capacity challenges for health care, pharma and other industry verticals.

The company deployed weekly flight operations for both imports and exports between West India and the US as well as Europe, DB Schenker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

