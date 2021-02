BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Says Q4 Net Earnings Attributable To Berkshire Shareholders $35.835 Bln

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: * Q4 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $35.835 BILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $29.16 BILLION PROFIT

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS $5.02 BILLION VERSUS $4.42 BILLION * Q4 NET EARNINGS PER AVERAGE EQUIVALENT CLASS A SHARE $23,015

* Q4 NET EARNINGS FROM INVESTMENTS $30.45 BILLION VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER $24.53 BILLION NET GAIN * BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - INSURANCE FLOAT WAS APPROXIMATELY $138 BILLION AS OF DEC 31

* – FY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BERKSHIRE SHAREHOLDERS $42.52 BILLION VERSUS $81.42 BILLION * – FY OPERATING EARNINGS $21.92 BILLION VERSUS $23.97 BILLION

* IN 2020, BERKSHIRE PAID $24.7 BILLION TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF ITS CLASS A AND B COMMON STOCK * BERKSHIRE OWNED $120.4 BILLION APPLE SHARES AS OF DEC. 31. COMPARED WITH REPORTED $111.7 BILLION AS OF SEPT 30

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – ABOUT $9 BILLION WAS USED TO PURCHASE SHARES DURING FOURTH QUARTER BRINGING TOTAL FOR YEAR TO ABOUT $25 BILLION * BERKSHIRE – COVID-19 ADVERSELY AFFECTED AND IN FUTURE IT OR OTHER EPIDEMICS, PANDEMICS, OUTBREAKS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT OPERATIONS

* BERKSHIRE AND ITS CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EMPLOYED APPROXIMATELY 360,000 PEOPLE WORLDWIDE AT THE END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

