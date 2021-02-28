Left Menu

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations -official PMI

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since last May and missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:28 IST
China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations -official PMI

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since last May and missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. Analysts had expected it to decline to 51.1.

Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break as workers return to their home towns. This year, the government appealed to workers to remain local to curb the spread of COVID-19. Generally, China's economic recovery has been gathering pace due to robust exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed the sub-index for new export orders was 48.8 in February compared with 50.2 in January, slipping back into contraction after months boosted by overseas demand. A sub-index for activity among small firms stood at 48.3 in February versus 49.4 a month earlier. Smaller firms were more affected by the seasonal effects of the Lunar New Year, said Zhao Qinghe, an official with the NBS in comments released with the data.

A sub-index for employment in the official PMI stood at 48.1 in February, down from January's 48.4 as firms laid off more workers and at a faster pace. Still, some manufacturing sector firms are seeing increasing pressure from rising labour costs and a shortage of workers, said Zhao.

China's factory gate prices rose on year in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth pushed raw material costs higher. China eked out 2.3% economic growth last year. This year, the government may avoid setting a growth target for fear of provincial economies feeling pressured to take on more debt, policy sources previously told Reuters.

China will reinforce policy support for foreign trade and ensure the smooth operation of supply chains, its new commerce minister said earlier this week. In the services sector, activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month but at the slowest pace in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration plans to open another tent facility at Texas border for migrants

Washington US, February 28 ANI The Biden administration is planning to open another facility in south Texas to expand processing capacity for children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, CNN reported citing a Department of Homela...

Cong facing uphill task in poll-bound states

The Congress is hoping to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor as well as the public protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and agri laws in the upcoming round of assembly polls, but still faces an uphill task in the coming days....

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

MP: Cong's Nath hits out at BJP over free vaccination promise

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for announcing charges for COVID-19 vaccine doses after claiming in various poll campaigns that inoculation against the infection would be free o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021