IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency on board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency on board.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the flight -- 6E 1412 -- coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

''We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,'' it added.

