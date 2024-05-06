PM Modi changed 'divide and rule' to politics of 'vikasvaad', accountability: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said that as opposed to the Congress party which believes in the politics of "divide and rule", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed it to politics of "vikasvaad" (development), politics of development and politics of "accountability". "The Congress believes in divide and rule. But in 10 years, PM Modi has challenged it, and finished it off. India's politics has now become the politics of 'vikasvaad', politics of development. Work for development and practice politics of 'report card', politics of 'performance', politics of accountability...," Nadda said speaking at Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Monday.

In an attack on the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party which was in power in Telangana earlier, Nadda said that both these parties are "dynasty" and got involved in multiple scams. "What is the Congress, BRS doing? The BRS and the Congress party are two dynastic and corrupt parties. Wasn't Congress involved in the Augusta-Westland scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth Games scam...Wasn't BRS involved in the liquor scam, wasn't Kaleshwaram project their ATM, didn't they take commission from all their schemes?" the senior BJP leader said.

Nadda said that leaders of both these parties are either in jail or in bail and have come together. "While both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are in bail, K Kavitha is in jail. All these "bail-jail' people have united together," he said.

In response to charges by the opposition parties that the BJP intends to change the present system of reservations, Nadda hit back saying that the Congress intends to take the quota of reservation from depressed classes and give them to religious minorities, specifically Muslims. "Nowadays they are saying that if the BJP comes to power, reservations will be challenged. In 2004, when Andhra Pradesh was combined, they robbed quotas of SCs, STs, dalits, adivasis, backward, OBCs and gave them to Muslims. Now in Karnataka, they robbed 4 per cent of OBC reservation and gave them to Muslims. Our Bommai government took them back and gave them back to the OBCs. Now the Siddaramaiah government has given it back to them again," the BJP chief said.

Nadda pointed out that as opposed to Congress rule that used to allegedly mislead the electorate with new slogans, BJP has changed the practice to fulfilling what they promise. "Earlier no Congress leader used to speak about their works. They used to come with new slogans and form new slogans to mislead people in the next elections. Now the politics has changed to - 'we have done what we have promised'. We have also done what he did not promise earlier," Nadda said.

Speaking about the work done by the BJP for Telangana, Nadda said, "PM Modi has left no stone unturned for the development of Telangana. He has given Rs 1.7 lakh crore through taxes and has given Rs 1.10 lakh crore as grant in aid to Telangana. The railway budget of Telangana has been increased by 20 times." "The Secunderabad Mehboobnagar railway line has been electrified. Three Vande Bharat trains are already running in Telangana and four economic corridors are being formed in Bharatmala- Hyderabad-Indore, Hyderabad-Panjim and others. A green corridor is being built from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam," Nadda added.

The BJP has fielded Boora Narsaiah Goud as its candidate from the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the Congress emerged victorious from the constituency. In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)