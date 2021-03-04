Left Menu

U.S., UK suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution

The United States and Britain on Thursday agreed a four-month suspension of U.S. retaliatory tariffs imposed on goods such as Scotch whisky over a long-running aircraft subsidy row, saying they would use the time to resolve the dispute. The U.S. administration under former president Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says are putting its future at risk.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:51 IST
U.S., UK suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and Britain on Thursday agreed a four-month suspension of U.S. retaliatory tariffs imposed on goods such as Scotch whisky over a long-running aircraft subsidy row, saying they would use the time to resolve the dispute.

The U.S. administration under former president Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says are putting its future at risk. "The United Kingdom and the United States are undertaking a four-month tariff suspension to ease the burden on industry and take a bold, joint step towards resolving the longest-running disputes at the World Trade Organization," a joint statement said.

"This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes, and begin seriously addressing the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China." In December, Britain said it would use its new-found freedom outside the European Union to diverge from the bloc's common trade policy towards the United States, deciding to unilaterally suspend tariffs in hope of unlocking a settlement.

"I am delighted to say that our American allies – under their new President and his hard-working staff at the U.S. Trade Representative - have embraced our move to seek a fair settlement," British trade minister Liz Truss said. The Scotch Whisky Association said it welcomed the news.

"The tariff on single malt Scotch whisky exports to the U.S. has been doing real damage to Scotch whisky in the 16 months it has been in place, with exports to the U.S. falling by 35%, costing companies over half a billion pounds," Scotch Whisky Association CEO Karen Betts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More women borrowed personal loans in pandemic: Report

More women have resorted to unsecured personal loan borrowings rather than home loans or auto loans during the pandemic, a report said on Thursday.Personal loans, which are typically consumption loans borrowed without any security to meet e...

Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise use of COVAXIN

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of Indias indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, becoming the first African country to do so. Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, Indias indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so...

Voltas presents its 2021 range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC; strengthens its portfolio of cooling products

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANIPRNewswire Voltas, Indias undisputed leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of the Tatas, has further reinforced its leadership position in the Cooling Products space, by laun...

US Domestic News Roundup: US Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package; Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on ThursdayThe U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021