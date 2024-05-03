Left Menu

Congress loyalist K L Sharma files nomination from Amethi

He is pitted against BJPs Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and ended his streak.Sharmas candidature from the Amethi seat was announced early Friday, the last day for filing of nomination for the polling slated in the fifth phase on May 20.

Congress loyalist K L Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat here on Friday.

Sharma filed his papers at the collectorate, accompanied by local Congress leaders.

Earlier before the nomination, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reached the local Congress office and urged the workers and public to vote for Sharma.

While addressing the workers, Priyanka assured that she was always with Amethi and will remain so in future. She said she will return on May 6, and will campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli and help win Kishori Lal Sharma, who has served Amethi for 40 years, by a huge margin.

Before filing the nomination, Sharma took out a road show from the Congress office to Jamo Road.

Sharma, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, has worked as a representative of Rajiv Gandhi, Satish Sharma, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. He is pitted against BJP's Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and ended his streak.

Sharma's candidature from the Amethi seat was announced early Friday, the last day for filing of nomination for the polling slated in the fifth phase on May 20.

