Left Menu

DP World, CMA CGM jointly receive maiden block train

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:35 IST
DP World, CMA CGM jointly receive maiden block train

Global logistics firms DP World and CMA CGM on Friday said they have jointly received their maiden block train from Mundra, Gujarat, to DP World's private freight terminal (PFT) in Panipat, Haryana.

This service is the first block train by a shipping line between Mundra and Panipat, the companies said in a statement.

The fully loaded 90-TEU (twenty foot-equivalent units) train was flagged off from the Mundra port on February 27, it said.

The service was received in the presence of representatives from DP World and CMA CGM India.

The new weekly block train service will provide dedicated and seamless connection from Mundra port to PFT (ICD) in Panipat, making customers' cargo reach internal markets faster.

With priority rail out option and fixed train schedule, customers will be able to minimise waiting time at the port as well as plan their cargo movements effectively.

DP World provides container train services connecting major cargo centres to gateway ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room

Indias middle and long distance coach Nikolai Snesarev of Belarus was on Friday found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Sports here, the Athletics Federation of India said.The dead body of the 72-year-old Snesarev, who re...

Farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi says farm laws have to be repealed

As the farmers protest entered its hundredth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday the three agri laws have to be repealed by the government.Gandhi said that farmers, who wait patiently for the harvest after sowing seeds, are not...

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Waynes prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey Leagues all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parki...

11 'policemen' among 16 from Myanmar take refuge in Mizoram after coup

A total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and took refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring countrys military ousted the elected government in February, and 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel, a sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021