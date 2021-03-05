Left Menu

Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar

The pound had reached as high as $1.42 last month - its highest level since 2018 - as optimism built about Britain's swift introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations of a robust economic recovery. "The dollar is rebounding along with longer term U.S. yields, which is triggering a reversal of trades including for the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:25 IST
Sterling weakens against resurgent dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The British pound lost ground against a resurgent dollar on Friday, as currency traders took some risk off the table amid rising U.S. bond yields. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to soothe investor concerns about a recent surge in borrowing costs as he spoke at a Wall Street Journal forum on Thursday, pushing the safe-haven dollar higher.

Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar, briefly dropping below $1.38. It was last down 0.6% at $1.3810. The pound had reached as high as $1.42 last month - its highest level since 2018 - as optimism built about Britain's swift introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations of a robust economic recovery.

"The dollar is rebounding along with longer term U.S. yields, which is triggering a reversal of trades including for the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at MUFG. "But the fundamentals are moving in a positive direction for the pound with the vaccine rollout and growing hopes of a recovery. The pound should strengthen after this near-term correction."

Analysts said British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget plan for the economy, which included a further extension of pandemic stimulus packages and some tax rises, could also ultimately strengthen the pound. "This should keep fiscal policy loose, which should keep the Bank of England in a hawkish mood while expecting a robust economic recovery in the next few months. This mix should keep supporting sterling beyond $1.40," said Gaetan Peroux at UBS.

Against the euro, the pound dipped around 0.1%, last at 86.24 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu calls for repatriation of fugitive economic offenders

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon other nations to ensure that absconding economic offenders are immediately repatriated to the countries where they have committed the offence.He said that system should be tough with tho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stumbles on jobs data, global equity markets flat

A gauge of global equity markets was little changed on Friday and Wall Street gave back some of its early gains as investors took stock of a report that at first blush showed faster-than-expected U.S. jobs growth but was also a reminder tha...

Cal HC stays orders for withdrawal of prosecution against Nandigram violence accused

The Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed 10 orders passed by the jurisdictional magistrate, granting consent for withdrawal of prosecution against accused persons in criminal cases at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.Passing the stay or...

Swiss Open: Sindhu wins; Praneeth, Jayaram, Satwik-Ashwini lose in quarters

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan but it turned out to be a dismal day for other Indian shuttlers here on Friday.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021