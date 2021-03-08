Left Menu

South Africa's first female Black helicopter pilot teaches others to bust the glass ceiling

South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba has some words of advice for anyone who fears discrimination will prevent them from achieving their dreams. Instead of focusing on those who seek to do you down, find some of the many people who would be happy to see you doing what you love and join forces with them.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:30 IST
South Africa's first female Black helicopter pilot teaches others to bust the glass ceiling

South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba has some words of advice for anyone who fears discrimination will prevent them from achieving their dreams.

Instead of focusing on those who seek to do you down, find some of the many people who would be happy to see you doing what you love and join forces with them. Growing up in apartheid South Africa with six siblings and a single, working mother, Ledwaba was very close to her local community but under no illusions about the outside world.

"When you are a female and a Black person, it is a double whammy," she said. "If you don't have the right people, you could be (Albert) Einstein, but you will never make it." It was while training as cabin crew to help pay off her student loan that she found she felt more at home in the cockpit. Her white colleagues encouraged her to become a pilot and one, a pilot himself, offered to train her for free if she covered the cost of the fuel.

In 2005, she got the chance to learn to fly helicopters at a government school outside Durban, where she struggled with nerves and the idea women must always sit with legs together, something you cannot do while operating the controls. Once again it was a white man who encouraged her not to give up, she said. The moment she flew solo, it dawned on her that she had broken the race and gender barriers in one fell swoop.

"(Flying) solo is one of the best moments in your life," she told Reuters. Months later she became the first female Black helicopter pilot to join the South African Police Service.

Now a certified flight instructor, she has run her foundation, Girls Fly Programme in Africa (GFPA), for over a decade, training hundreds of young women in aerospace and aviation. It now operates in four African countries and Ledwaba has her eye on others. Reflecting on her career, she said she has always favoured optimists over cynics. The "number of people who are not happy to see you there are far less than those who want you to be," she said. "Partner with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...

Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Womens Day, extolling the role of nari shakti in various fiel...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks. Wall Streets main i...

Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 2,32,648 cr as of Dec-end: Report

The microfinance industrys gross loan portfolio GLP grew 10.1 percent to Rs 2,32,648 crore as of December 31, 2020, according to the data collated by the industry body Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN.The industrys GLP had stood at Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021