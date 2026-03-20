Durban to Host Ocean Innovation Africa Summit 2026, Spotlight on Blue Economy and Global Partnerships

South Africa’s coastal city of Durban is set to strengthen its position as a hub for ocean economy dialogue and innovation as it prepares to host the Ocean Innovation Africa Summit 2026 from March 23–25 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).

Organised by Ocean Innovation Africa in partnership with the eThekwini Municipality, the summit will convene global and African leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to accelerate progress in the continent’s rapidly evolving blue economy.

Global Focus on Regenerative Blue Economy

The 2026 summit will be held under the theme:“Accelerating and Scaling Out Regenerative Blue Economy Action.”

A key highlight will be the keynote address by Charlina Vitcheva, Director-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries at the European Commission, who will also participate in a high-level panel on:

“Blue Finance for Resilience: Shifting from Aid Dependency to Sustainable Local Capital.”

Her participation underscores growing EU-Africa collaboration in ocean governance, sustainable fisheries, and coastal development.

Growing Global Platform for Ocean Innovation

The summit continues to expand its global footprint:

2025 edition attracted 593 delegates from 59 countries

Included representation from 28 African nations

This year’s gathering is expected to further amplify Africa’s role in shaping sustainable ocean solutions.

Driving Africa’s Blue Economy Agenda

Discussions at the summit will focus on:

Regenerative blue business models

Nature-positive and sustainable growth

Expansion of marine-based economies

Strengthening coastal community resilience

Building pan-African innovation ecosystems

The event aims to promote African-developed solutions while connecting them to global investment and policy frameworks.

Durban Positioned as Strategic Ocean Economy Hub

Welcoming the summit, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said Durban stands to benefit from deeper global engagement:

“As a coastal city deeply connected to the ocean economy, Durban can leverage these partnerships for regeneration, collaboration, and inclusive growth.”

The city’s hosting of the summit reinforces its role as a gateway for maritime innovation and investment in Africa.

From Dialogue to Action-Oriented Outcomes

Ocean Innovation Africa co-founder Alexis Grosskopf emphasized that the summit is designed to go beyond traditional conferences by fostering:

Action-driven partnerships

Coordination between stakeholders

Scalable solutions for ocean sustainability

He noted that Vitcheva’s participation will help align policy, finance, and innovation pathways.

Strengthening Global Partnerships for Ocean Governance

Vitcheva highlighted the importance of international cooperation, pointing to initiatives such as:

European Ocean Pact

Global Gateway Strategy

Blue Invest Africa

These frameworks aim to:

Promote sustainable ocean governance

Support local value creation

Unlock investment in ocean-based industries

“Protecting the ocean must go hand in hand with building prosperity for coastal communities,” she said.

A Critical Moment for Africa’s Ocean Economy

As climate pressures intensify and demand for sustainable resources grows, Africa’s blue economy is emerging as a key driver of:

Economic growth

Job creation

Environmental sustainability

The Durban summit is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping investment flows, policy alignment, and innovation ecosystems that can unlock the continent’s vast ocean potential.