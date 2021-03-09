Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:41 IST
Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 553
Representative Image

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained marginally by Rs 35 to Rs 43,996 per 10 gram amid a gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 43,961 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 553 to Rs 65,621 per kilogram from Rs 65,068 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.50 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm supported by a weaker dollar,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

