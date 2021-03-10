Argus opens office in Mumbai

Left Menu

Leading global energy and commodity news and price reporting agency Argus has opened an office in Mumbai as part of a continued expansion of its global operations.

The Indian energy and commodity sectors are among the world's fastest-growing markets and have bounced back strongly from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Mumbai office will drive Argus' market coverage across India and South Asia in multiple sectors, including crude, oil products, metals and power generation fuels. The opening of an office in India underscores Argus' enduring commitment to the region. The office is located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the fast-growing commercial and business district in the heart of Mumbai.

Argus' benchmark prices for LPG, coal and oil products have long been used in import and export contracts for India.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: ''Argus is delighted to gain this new foothold in the rapidly growing, dynamic Indian market. The opening of our Mumbai office will allow us to provide on-the-ground information to both regional and global energy and commodity companies with exposure to India.'' Argus contact information London: Seana Lanigan +44 20 7780 4200 Email Seana Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto +65 6496 9960 Email Tomoko Moscow: Alexey Komarov +7 495 933 75 71 Email Alexey Houston: Matt Oatway +1 713 968 0000 Email Matt About Argus Media Argus is an independent media organization with almost 1,100 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 26 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centers. Argus produces price assessments and analyses of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534011/Argus_Media_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

