Munoz Grabs Early Edge in Singapore, Leads LIV After Round One

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to lead after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore. Six players were a shot back after rounds of 66 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore — Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na.

Koepka, who started on the third hole in the shotgun-style format, birdied five of his first seven holes in the usual steamy conditions in Singapore.

After being asked if he played better in warm-weather climates — he has won twice in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and 2023 at Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah — Koepka said "I really don't care where it is, as long as I win." Brendan Steele, last week's LIV winner in Adelaide, Australia, was three shots off the lead after a 68.

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, was four strokes behind following a 69. Rahm, however, is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all six events in 2024.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)