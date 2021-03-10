Left Menu

Mauritius shuts down after more COVID-19 cases

The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths, according to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data. All residents and visitors have been asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25, the agency said in a statement.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:40 IST
Mauritius shuts down after more COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mauritius has gone into lockdown and suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks following the discovery of 15 more cases of COVID-19, the Mauritius state tourism agency said on Wednesday. The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths, according to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data.

All residents and visitors have been asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25, the agency said in a statement. "We have decided to implement the nationwide lockdown to make sure that there is no risk of it spreading further," said Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

"Mauritius is looking forward to welcoming visitors back later in 2021 in the knowledge that we are a safe and secure destination." The agency said Mauritius' vaccination programme against the coronavirus has been underway since January, offering Oxford/AstraZeneca shots free of charge. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Saudi Crown Prince review ties; Modi expresses wish to expand bilateral trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over phone on Wednesday during which the PM expressed his desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment, and highlighted the opportunities that the Indi...

Spain says unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday, after Moscows RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany...

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tirreno-Adriatico opening stage

Belgian Wout van Aert produced a flawless sprint to win the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico race, a 156-km ride around Lido di Camaiore in Italy on Wednesday. Van Aert, a one-day race and cyclocross specialist, timed his effort to pe...

Thiagarajan to chair CII's Western chapter

B Thiagarajan, the managing director of air-conditioning major Blue Star, was on Wednesday elected as the chairman of the western chapter of the industry lobby CII for FY22.The chamber also said Sunil Chordia, the chairman of the Rajratan G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021