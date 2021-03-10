Left Menu

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 159.33 times

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers to the offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:49 IST
Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 159.33 times
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@EaseMyTrip)

Easy Trip Planners' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.33 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 510-crore issue received bids for over 240.27 crore shares against more than 1.50 crore shares on offer, as per data available with NSE.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors 382.21 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 70.40 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) was an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 510 crore. It was in the price range of Rs 186-187 per share.

Easy Trip Planners had raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd. Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK. Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Bank launches contactless wearable payment devices

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday launched the countrys first contactless wearable payment devices to allow customers make on-the-go transactions more conveniently.Announcing the Wear N Pay wearable devices brand, Axis Bank said ...

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandas Bhagavad Gita and also speak on the occasion via video conferencing.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the event has been organised to commemo...

Delhi's unauthorised colonies get protection from punitive action as Parliament passes bill

Over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday got protection from punitive action for another three years as Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021.People livin...

Spain says unaware of deal to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

The Spanish government is unaware of any contract to domestically manufacture Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, it said on Wednesday, after Moscows RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had struck deals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021