Left Menu

Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion

The 90-year-old Buffett's net worth would be higher had he not in 2006 begun donating his Berkshire shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities. Buffett had previously owned nearly one-third of Berkshire, and his donations have totaled more than $37 billion when they were made.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 00:18 IST
Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Warren Buffett's fortune reached $100 billion on Wednesday, as investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc to a record level.

Buffett's net worth, as measured by Forbes magazine, comes almost entirely from owning about one-sixth of Berkshire, a roughly $600 billion company. Berkshire's stock price has surged higher in March, with its Class A shares surpassing $400,000 on Wednesday.

That came after the Omaha, Nebraska-based company on Feb. 27 said fourth-quarter operating results improved despite the coronavirus pandemic, while gains in Apple Inc and other stocks fueled a $35.8 billion overall profit. The 90-year-old Buffett's net worth would be higher had he not in 2006 begun donating his Berkshire shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities.

Buffett had previously owned nearly one-third of Berkshire, and his donations have totaled more than $37 billion when they were made. Berkshire was a failing textile company when Buffett took control in 1965. It now owns more than 90 businesses such as the Geico car insurer and BNSF railroad, and ended last year with $281.2 billion of stocks.

One of the world's most celebrated investors, Buffett was once the world's richest person but has been bypassed by several executives whose companies' stock prices have risen faster. Before this year, Berkshire's stock had trailed the Standard & Poor's 500 including dividends over the prior decade.

The stock has outperformed in 2021, and some analysts raised their price targets this month. Forbes said Buffett ranks fifth on its list of the world's richest people, after Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk, LVMH Moet Hennessy's Bernard Arnault and his family, and the philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer prices data for February calmed inflation worries and legislators gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history...

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office. T...

Brazil's Lula tees up candidacy, blasting Bolsonaro on COVID-19, economy

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set the stage on Wednesday for a likely 2022 presidential run, using his first speech since his graft convictions were annulled to blast President Jair Bolsonaros handling of the pandemic...

Bengal poll observers meet govt officials, discuss law and order

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021