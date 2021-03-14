Left Menu

Bengal e-commerce startup plans to help small electronics retailers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:59 IST
Bengal e-commerce startup plans to help small electronics retailers

Magitronix EComm, a startup firm, is focusing on buyers in small towns for its online marketplace and helping neighbourhood electronics shop owners who are not able to get access to the network of big e- commerce players, a company official said on Sunday.

The startup firm from West Bengal has also received approval from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) of the commerce ministry and will start transactions through its portal 'Ononya.com', he said.

''We do not have any warehousing facility.

Neighbourhood electronics shops will act as sellers. This is a startup with no funding from outside till now,'' Magitronix CEO Indrajit Ghosh said.

The offline sales of electronics shops across the country have been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing a recent study released by IT body Nasscom and retail consultancy firm Technopak Advisors, he said, ''The emergence of 'online+offline' (O+O) market is seen as a rising collaboration of digitally enabled retail stores.'' He said a report of FIS also suggested the business of India's digital marketplaces will touch USD 111 billion by 2024.

Nabendu Ray, former head of retail at Samsung India, has joined the startup as a director, Ghosh said.

West Bengal's home and IT departments former secretary GD Gautama is also a member of the advisory board, he said, adding Aditi Olemann, who was associated with Tata group and is now a successful startup entrepreneur in the technology space, has joined the firm.

Ghosh said the startup will also upgrade skills of the neighbourhood electronics shop owners who will be entrusted with servicing the products sold through its portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.

Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF todays Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam....

Tiger skin seizure in C'garh: 5 more, including 2 cops, held

Police have arrested five more persons, including two police officials and a government school teacher, in connection with the seizure of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district, an official said on Sunday.With this, total 13 people h...

India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaurs batting efforts went in vain as the Indian womens team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.Asked to bat, Raut continued her r...

C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister

The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its clinical trial mode tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.In January, Singh Deo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021