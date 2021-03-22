Left Menu

True Balance raises USD 10 mn debt fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:00 IST
True Balance raises USD 10 mn debt fund

SoftBank-backed non banking financial firm True Balance on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (around Rs 72 crore) in debt funding from a group of investors.

The investment has come from Northern Arc and other investors from India and Korea for its lending arm, True Credits to support the company's growth, a statement said.

''This round of funding will be fortifying the collective effort by startups such as us and the government to make India a stronger economy as we move forward towards growth. We are also expecting additional funding of USD 40 million, this financial year,'' Vishal Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer, True Balance said.

True Balance has disbursed loans over USD 30 million this financial year alone to India's underbanked entities.

The entity had previously raised series D funding of USD 28 million from SoftBank Ventures Asia, Line Ventures Corporation, D3 Jubilee Partners, and other global investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EUs foreign...

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate CEEW. India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from ...

New Gurgaon to emerge as NCR's most preferred realty destination in 2021

New Gurgaon Haryana India, March 22 ANINewsVoir Gurgaon for its futuristic charm and elements of being a global city has always remained a preferred real estate destination in the NCR. The millennial city has attracted business giants, ex-p...

ISSF WC: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker win gold in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range. Saurabh and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021