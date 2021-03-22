Left Menu

White House promises more J&J COVID-19 shots after launch stalls, declines to specify weekly shipment

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:22 IST
Representative image

A top White House official on Monday said that Johnson & Johnson will come close to hitting its target of shipping 20 million COVID-19 shots in March after its shipments stalled in recent weeks but declined to say how many of its shots it will ship out this week.

"I'm not going to give you precise numbers," White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on a Monday press call.

"I wouldn't signal to you that they're going to be far away from the numbers that they have projected... but at this point in time, I don't want to comment on what's going to happen over the course of the coming week."

