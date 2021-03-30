Nazara Technologies shares list at nearly 81 pc premium

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:03 IST
Shares of Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, listing with a premium of nearly 81 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101.

The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent.

Driven by high demand from institutional investors, Nazara Technologies initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 175.46 times earlier this month.

The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

The Rs 583-crore initial public offer was in a price range of Rs 1,100-1,101 per share.

