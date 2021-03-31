Volkswagen starts bookings for SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh

German auto major Volkswagen on Wednesday commenced bookings for the second batch of its SUV T-Roc in India priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) as part of its plans to launch four SUVs in the country this year.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said customer deliveries of the T-Roc will start from May 2021.

Advertisement

The company plans to launch its SUVs, Taigun, new Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the T-Roc, all based on the MQB platform this year in India.

Customers can now book the SUV T-Roc, through the company's online retail platform or dealership network across India, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

He further said customers can register their interest for the Volkswagen Taigun and the New Tiguan.

''2021 is a significant year for Volkswagen India and with this announcement, we are a step closer to fulfilling our commitment of delivering 4-SUVs by the end of 2021,'' Gupta said.

The T-Roc is powered by 1.5-litre TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, while the seven seater Tiguan Allspace is equipped with a 2-litre TSI engine, with a 7-speed DSG transmission with paddle shifts.

The company said its Taigun SUV will be up to 95 per cent localised and has two engine options of 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI and three transmissions options.

New Tiguan, will be powered by a 2-litre TSI engine delivering a peak power of 190PS.

Volkswagen said all the four SUVs come equipped with advanced safety features. While the New Taigun and the new Tiguan will be equipped with up to 6-airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), 3 head-rest at rear, T-Roc will be equipped with 6-airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera.

Tiguan Allspace will offer 8-airbags, ABS and ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)