Left Menu

BEL achieves record turnover of Rs 13,500 crore during 2020-21

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:36 IST
BEL achieves record turnover of Rs 13,500 crore during 2020-21

Navaratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has achieved a record turnover of about Rs 13,500 crore (Provisional & Unaudited) during 2020-21, against previous financial year's figure of Rs 12,608 crore in spite of the challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic & intense competition in business.

BEL's order book as on April 1 this year is around Rs 53,000 crore, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

In 2020-21, BEL said it secured orders worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Some of the major orders acquired during the year are: ICU ventilators, software defined radios & communication equipment, various types of radars, sonars, torpedo decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, networking & encryption products, and smart city projects.

BEL achieved export sales of around USD 50 million during 2020-21.

Major products exported include coastal surveillance system, trans-receive (TR) modules, 'Bharati Radio', 'Identification of Friend or FoeInterrogator' (IFFI), Electro-Optic System Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (EOS CoMPASS), electro-mechanical parts, Radar Finger Printing System (RFPS), and Low Band Receivers (LBREC).

BEL's Chairman & Managing Director M V Gowtama said, ''BEL will continue its efforts in becoming self-reliant through enhanced focus on indigenisation, outsourcing to domestic industry with more thrust on MSME & 'GeM' procurement and thus minimising import dependency.'' The company said it is poised to explore & tap new growth areas and new business avenues through continuous diversification, enhancement of capabilities & competitiveness, and modernization, among others.

BEL has forayed into new potential business segments -- healthcare solutions, network & cyber security, space electronics, energy storage systems, and software and is confident of making significant headway in these areas in the years to come, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...

'Familial terrorism': How personal ties link suicide bombings in Southeast Asia

As the rain teemed down and guests feasted on chicken curry, Muhammad Lukman married his burqa-clad bride in a late night ceremony at the home of Rizaldi, the head of their Islamic prayer group, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.Guests w...

UN experts alarmed at CAR's use of private military and close contacts with peacekeepers

A group of UN experts today expressed alarm at the increased recruitment and use of private military and foreign security contractors by the Government of Central African Republic and their close contacts with UN peacekeepers.The Working Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021