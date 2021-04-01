BEL achieves record turnover of Rs 13,500 crore during 2020-21

Navaratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited has achieved a record turnover of about Rs 13,500 crore (Provisional & Unaudited) during 2020-21, against previous financial year's figure of Rs 12,608 crore in spite of the challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic & intense competition in business.

BEL's order book as on April 1 this year is around Rs 53,000 crore, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

In 2020-21, BEL said it secured orders worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Some of the major orders acquired during the year are: ICU ventilators, software defined radios & communication equipment, various types of radars, sonars, torpedo decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, networking & encryption products, and smart city projects.

BEL achieved export sales of around USD 50 million during 2020-21.

Major products exported include coastal surveillance system, trans-receive (TR) modules, 'Bharati Radio', 'Identification of Friend or FoeInterrogator' (IFFI), Electro-Optic System Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilisation System (EOS CoMPASS), electro-mechanical parts, Radar Finger Printing System (RFPS), and Low Band Receivers (LBREC).

BEL's Chairman & Managing Director M V Gowtama said, ''BEL will continue its efforts in becoming self-reliant through enhanced focus on indigenisation, outsourcing to domestic industry with more thrust on MSME & 'GeM' procurement and thus minimising import dependency.'' The company said it is poised to explore & tap new growth areas and new business avenues through continuous diversification, enhancement of capabilities & competitiveness, and modernization, among others.

BEL has forayed into new potential business segments -- healthcare solutions, network & cyber security, space electronics, energy storage systems, and software and is confident of making significant headway in these areas in the years to come, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

