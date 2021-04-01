Left Menu

MG Motor India reports retail sales of 5,528 in March

MG Motor India on Thursday reported retail sales of 5,528 units in March, its highest ever monthly sales riding on robust demand.The company had sold 1,518 units sold in March last year, when COVID-19 induced lockdown affected sales.In March this year, the company said it clocked the highest-ever sales for its SUV Hector and ZS EV during.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:39 IST
In March this year, the company said it clocked the highest-ever sales for its SUV Hector and ZS EV during. With the continued momentum, the carmaker now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of the models, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, MG Motor India, Director – Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, ''The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines.'' While the Hector received over 6,000 bookings during the month, the premium SUV Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment, he added.

''MG ZS EV's increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience,'' Sidana said.

However, he said,''We are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the the second wave of covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout.'' PTI RKL MKJ

