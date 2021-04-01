IGL signs long-term pact with DTC to supply CNG

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has signed a long-term gas supply agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to supply compressed natural gas till December 2030. DTC is the world's largest CNG-powered bus service operator with a fleet size of 3,762. It is in the process of procurement of 1,000 new CNG buses which will shortly be plying on roads of the national capital.

DTC consumes around 2.8 lakh kg of CNG per day for its buses which constitutes around 11 per cent of the daily CNG sale of IGL. The consumption of CNG is expected to increase further after the addition of new buses. Earlier in 2010, IGL had signed a long-term gas supply agreement with DTC to supply CNG. As a part of the agreement, dedicated CNG filling facilities were set up at 44 depots of DTC across Delhi and Noida with a total compression capacity of 10 lakh kg per day.

The initiative resulted in optimisation of time, finances and resources for DTC apart from ensuring timely commute of the buses on their respective routes. In addition, DTC has provided 19 plots near its depots to IGL for the creation of hybrid facilities which are used as retail outlets for serving the public. (ANI)

