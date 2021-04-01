Left Menu

IGL signs long-term pact with DTC to supply CNG

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has signed a long-term gas supply agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to supply compressed natural gas till December 2030.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:51 IST
IGL signs long-term pact with DTC to supply CNG
IGL is a joint venture of GAIL India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Delhi government. Image Credit: ANI

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has signed a long-term gas supply agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to supply compressed natural gas till December 2030. DTC is the world's largest CNG-powered bus service operator with a fleet size of 3,762. It is in the process of procurement of 1,000 new CNG buses which will shortly be plying on roads of the national capital.

DTC consumes around 2.8 lakh kg of CNG per day for its buses which constitutes around 11 per cent of the daily CNG sale of IGL. The consumption of CNG is expected to increase further after the addition of new buses. Earlier in 2010, IGL had signed a long-term gas supply agreement with DTC to supply CNG. As a part of the agreement, dedicated CNG filling facilities were set up at 44 depots of DTC across Delhi and Noida with a total compression capacity of 10 lakh kg per day.

The initiative resulted in optimisation of time, finances and resources for DTC apart from ensuring timely commute of the buses on their respective routes. In addition, DTC has provided 19 plots near its depots to IGL for the creation of hybrid facilities which are used as retail outlets for serving the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juhi Chawla urges fans to make April 'cool' by planting a sapling

Taking a step towards environment protection on the occasion of April Fools Day, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla urged people to plant a tree and make the month April Cool, instead of April Fool. The Yes Boss actor took to Twitter and shared a b...

Lockdown home-working thwarts Germany's burglars

The number of break-ins in Germany fell to an all-time low last year because so many people were working from home, the insurance industry association GDV said on Thursday. Insurance claims for break-ins fell to 85,000 in 2020, 10,000 fewer...

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021