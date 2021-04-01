Hero MotoCorp sales at 5,76,957 units in March

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its total sales stood at 5,76,957 units in March 2021.

The company had sold 3,34,647 units in March last year, when sales were ''adversely impacted due to the impending transition to BS-VI from April 2020, in addition to the nationwide lockdown towards the latter half of the month due to coronavirus pandemic'', Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In financial year 2021, the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, restricting customer movement. Despite these challenges, Hero MotoCorp sold 57,91,539 units of two-wheelers in the fiscal year. In the financial year 2020 it had sold a total of 64,09,719 units, it added.

''The financial year 2020-21 for us has been a period of sharp revival and setting new milestones, despite the backdrop of a significant downturn in the automotive market. During the fiscal, we surpassed the monumental milestone of 100 million units in cumulative sales since our inception,'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and After-Sales Naveen Chauhan said.

He further said: ''In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years.'' In March this year, the company said it registered its highest-ever sales in Global Business (GB) in a single month by clocking 32,617 units. It had sold 17,962 units in its global markets in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance in international markets, Hero MotoCorp Head – Global Business Sanjay Bhan said: ''The recovery in consumer demand and efficient collaboration with our global distributors has enabled us to achieve these numbers.''He further said: ''While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global auto industry, we are witnessing strong preference for the wide range of motorcycles and scooters – including the premium motorcycles Xpulse and Hunk 160R - across markets, especially in Latin America.'' Hero MotoCorp’s global business has been gaining traction and the company is optimistic of maintaining the healthy growth trajectory across geographies in the coming months, Bhan added.

