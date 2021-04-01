Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp sales at 5,76,957 units in March

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its total sales stood at 5,76,957 units in March 2021.The company had sold 3,34,647 units in March last year, when sales were adversely impacted due to the impending transition to BS-VI from April 2020, in addition to the nationwide lockdown towards the latter half of the month due to coronavirus pandemic, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.In financial year 2021, the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, restricting customer movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:20 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales at 5,76,957 units in March

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its total sales stood at 5,76,957 units in March 2021.

The company had sold 3,34,647 units in March last year, when sales were ''adversely impacted due to the impending transition to BS-VI from April 2020, in addition to the nationwide lockdown towards the latter half of the month due to coronavirus pandemic'', Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In financial year 2021, the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, restricting customer movement. Despite these challenges, Hero MotoCorp sold 57,91,539 units of two-wheelers in the fiscal year. In the financial year 2020 it had sold a total of 64,09,719 units, it added.

''The financial year 2020-21 for us has been a period of sharp revival and setting new milestones, despite the backdrop of a significant downturn in the automotive market. During the fiscal, we surpassed the monumental milestone of 100 million units in cumulative sales since our inception,'' Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and After-Sales Naveen Chauhan said.

He further said: ''In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years.'' In March this year, the company said it registered its highest-ever sales in Global Business (GB) in a single month by clocking 32,617 units. It had sold 17,962 units in its global markets in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance in international markets, Hero MotoCorp Head – Global Business Sanjay Bhan said: ''The recovery in consumer demand and efficient collaboration with our global distributors has enabled us to achieve these numbers.''He further said: ''While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global auto industry, we are witnessing strong preference for the wide range of motorcycles and scooters – including the premium motorcycles Xpulse and Hunk 160R - across markets, especially in Latin America.'' Hero MotoCorp’s global business has been gaining traction and the company is optimistic of maintaining the healthy growth trajectory across geographies in the coming months, Bhan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind Ra gives stable outlook for print media, broadcasters, MSOs for FY22

India Ratings and Research on Thursday gave a stable outlook to print media, broadcasters and multi-system operators for FY22, driven largely by expectations of demand recovery as the economic conditions improve.The agency, a division of Fi...

Bill penalising `unlawful' religious conversion through marriage passed by Gujarat Assembly.

Bill penalising unlawful religious conversion through marriage passed by Gujarat Assembly....

'Sex CD case': Woman's father approaches Karnataka HC

The father of the woman, said to be featured in the sex video allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the police recording his daughters statement.The father said in his peti...

Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines in Yemen a 'game changer': UN official

The shipment of 360,000 Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Yemen, as part of the first batch of 1.9 million doses it will receive throughout the year, is a game changer and a milestone in the fight against the pandemic in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021