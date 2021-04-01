Left Menu

HDFC increases FD rates up to 25 bps

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:42 IST
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has increased interest rates on its various fixed deposit products having different maturities by up to 25 basis points (bps) with effect from March 30.

The increase in rates by the housing finance company comes at a time when all the lenders have been reducing interest rates on their fixed deposits.

For special fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore and maturing in 33 months, HDFC is offering an annual interest rate of 6.20 per cent, according to the information available on its website.

Deposits maturing in 66 months will fetch an annual rate of interest of 6.60 per cent.

For 99-month fixed deposits, the new rate has been kept at 6.65 per cent.

