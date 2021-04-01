Left Menu

Second phase polls: 80.53 per cent turnout in Bengal, 73.03 per cent in Assam

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:56 IST
Second phase polls: 80.53 per cent turnout in Bengal, 73.03 per cent in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.

The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm. The second phase of polls in the two states was held peacefully across 21,212 polling stations spread over 69 assembly constituencies, it said.

''The voter turnout reported by 5 pm from the 39 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in Assam is 73.03 per cent. The poll percentage reported from the 30 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in West Bengal is 80.43 per cent as of 5 pm,'' the Commission said in a statement.

It said the ''non-functioning rate'' of electronic voting machines during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls.

It, however, did not explain the total number of machines replaced.

During this phase, a total of 10620 ballot units, and an equal number of control units and VVPATs were used in West Bengal.

In Assam, 10819 ballot units, 10592 control units and as many VVPATs were used. One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one VVPAT makes up for one EVM.

During the ongoing elections till second phase, a record seizure of Rs. 366.09 crore have been made from both the states. The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics and freebies, is more than six times higher than the total combined seizure of Rs 60.91 crore in assembly elections of 2016, the statement said.

A total number of 1306 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations were reported through the cVIGIL app from Assam out of which 927 were disposed as of 4.30 pm. Similarly, 14499 cases were reported from West Bengal with 11630 disposed till 4.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNHCR urges greater protection for Sahel communities after deadly attack

The UN refugee agency UNHCR reported on Thursday that six refugees from nearby Mali were among the 137 people who were killed on 21 March by assailants on motorbikes.Shock and mourningMost of the victims had already fled violence in 2020,...

Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest gua...

Directors Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly win big in Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla

National award winning director Srijit Mukherjis Bengali crime thriller Vinci Da got the Best Film honour at the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla while Kaushik Ganguly won the Best Director crown for Jyesthoputro which traces the conflicts of...

Baseball-Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Mets scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021