Left Menu

Govt notifies ITR forms for 2020-21, gives option to choose new tax regime

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:24 IST
Govt notifies ITR forms for 2020-21, gives option to choose new tax regime

The Income Tax department has notified forms for filing I-T returns for 2020-21 fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Thursday.

''Keeping in view the ongoing crisis due to COVID pandemic and to facilitate the taxpayers, no significant change has been made to the ITR Forms in comparison to the last year's ITR Forms.

''Only the bare minimum changes necessitated due to amendments in the Income-tax Act, 1961 have been made,'' the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The Income Tax returns (ITR) forms ask taxpayers if they are opting for a new tax regime.

''There is no change in the manner of filing of ITR Forms as compared to last year,'' the CBDT said.

The ITR-1 Form, however, specifies that it cannot be used by an individual for whom income tax is deferred on ESOPs. Also, taxpayers will now have to mention quarterly dividend income, for the purpose of claiming relief on payment of advance tax.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler Forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest etc).

Similarly, Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) having total income up to Rs 50 lakh and income from business and profession computed under the presumptive taxation provisions.

Individuals and HUFs not having income from business or profession (and not eligible for filing Sahaj) can file ITR-2, while those having income from business or profession can file ITR Form 3.

Persons other than individual, HUF and companies i.e. partnership firm, LLP etc can file ITR Form 5. Companies can file ITR Form 6. Trusts, political parties, charitable institutions etc claiming exempt income under the Act can file ITR-7.

For 2020-21 fiscal, the government had given taxpayers the option to choose a new tax regime under section 115BAC of the I-T Act.

The new I-T slabs will be for individuals not availing or foregoing certain specified deductions or exemptions while computing total income for tax purpose.

Under this, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will pay 5 per cent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 per cent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh will pay tax at the rate of 20 per cent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh will pay at the rate of 25 per cent. Income above Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 30 per cent.

ClearTax Founder and CEO Archit Gupta said this year's ITR forms do not have any major changes, as they should be, there should be as little change as possible so taxpayers find it easy to comply and are able to report information consistently.

''Besides the choice between the regimes, taxpayers need to report quarterly dividend income earned in FY 2020-21 in order to comply with advance tax provisions similar to how advance tax is calculated and paid on capital gains,'' Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana. Land acquisition for the work of rehabi...

George Floyd's girlfriend tells jury of struggle with addiction, first kiss

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...

Pakistan placed in 'poor' category in freedom of expression: Report

Pakistan has performed poorly with respect to legal protections for the right to freedom of expression of its citizens during 2020, according to a new assessment report published by the Media Matters for Democracy. According to The News Int...

Boat carries 1,200 survivors from Mozambique militant attack to safety

A boat carrying 1,200 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique reached safety in the port of Pemba on Thursday, some of them crying on arrival after spending days hiding in the bush. Aid workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021