Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:54 IST
President Joe Biden's top economic adviser said on Sunday that the goal of the administration's infrastructure proposal is investment that will foster job growth in both the short- and long-term.

"What our plan says is, 'let's keep the economy going, let's see more job creation' - that's a really good thing for the economy," White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on "Fox News Sunday."

"But let's also think for the longer term, about where those investments that we can make that will really drive, not just more job growth but better job growth, not just job growth in the short term but job growth for long term, by investing in our infrastructure, by investing in our research and development, in a way that we haven't since the 1960s," he said.

