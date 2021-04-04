DMRC adding 120 more coaches to upgrade remaining fleet of 6-coach trains: Officials

The Delhi Metro is undertaking the conversion of its remaining fleet of six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by adding 120 additional carriages on Red, Yellow and Blue lines of the network, officials said on Sunday.

The conversion is expected to be completed by the end of this year after which all trains on these three corridors will be eight-coaches, they said.

''The Delhi Metro is undertaking conversion of its remaining fleet of 6-coach trains into 8-coach trains by adding 120 additional coaches on the Red Line (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) of the Delhi Metro network,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

By the end of this month, the process of converting all twelve six-coach trains on Yellow Line into eight-coaches will be completed thereby taking the total number of eight-coach trains on this line to 64, officials said. Subsequently, remaining nine six-coach trains on Blue Line and thirty-nine six-coach trains on Red Line will be converted into eight-coach trains by the end of this year taking the total number of eight-coach trains on these lines to 74 and 39 respectively, they said. ''Out of these 120 coaches, 40 coaches have been procured from M/s Bombardier and 80 coaches from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML),'' the statement said. This activity is being carried out to increase the carrying capacity of the three main corridors of the Delhi Metro -- Red (Line-1), Blue (Line-3/4) and Yellow (Line-2) Lines -- which contribute to almost 40-50 per cent of passenger utilisation every day. It is noteworthy to mention that these lines which were initially made operational under phase-I were built on broad gauge having provision of running trains up to eight-coach formation, it added. Rest of the lines (lines 5 to 9) and Airport Express Line, which were subsequently taken up in Phase-II and Phase-III are all built on standard gauge having provision of running trains up to six-coach formation only, officials said. The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 trains sets comprising 181 six-coach trains, 133 eight-coach trains and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors, the statement said.

