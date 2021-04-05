Left Menu

Maha: All shops to remain shut in Pune till April 30

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:15 IST
Struggling to bring coronavirus positive cases under control, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued a fresh order notifying that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.

All private offices will also remain shut except the offices of cooperative, public and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms and other offices related to lawyers, CAs and financial entities, it said.

As per the order, a curfew (barring essential services) will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.

''As per the state government's direction, except for the essential services shops, all the shops and markets in the city will remain closed till April 30. The implementation of the weekend lockdown order will also be done in the city effectively,'' Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

The PMC has already closed hotel, restaurants, and bars, except room service in the lodging hotels, within the city limits.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement.

On Monday, Punedistrict reported 8,075 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 5,82,904 while 55 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,282, an official said.

A total of 3,240 people were discharged during the day.

With 2,152 fresh cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad township has reached 1,53,080.

