Shriram Properties may file IPO document with Sebi this week to raise up to Rs 800 cr
It has completed various real estate projects and many projects are under construction.Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian real estate sector has witnessed two successful public issues of the Real Estate Investment Trust REIT.Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja, was listed in August last year after raising Rs 4,500 crore, while global investment firm Brookfields REIT public issue worth Rs 3,800 crore got listed in February this year.Indias largest realty firm Macrotech Developers, erstwhile Lodha Developers, is hitting the capital market on Wednesday to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:01 IST
Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties may file a draft document this week with market regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 800 crore, according to sources.
The company plans to give partial exits to its four existing investors -- TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital -- which hold around 58 per cent stake in the company.
According to the sources, Shriram Properties is likely to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this week with the Sebi and expects to get the nod to launch its IPO next month.
The company plans to raise up to Rs 800 crore through this public issue, they added.
Shriram Capital plans to reduce its debt from the proceeds of its proposed IPO.
A company spokesperson declined to comment. The company has a major presence in South India. It has completed various real estate projects and many projects are under construction.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian real estate sector has witnessed two successful public issues of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja, was listed in August last year after raising Rs 4,500 crore, while global investment firm Brookfield's REIT public issue worth Rs 3,800 crore got listed in February this year.
India's largest realty firm Macrotech Developers, erstwhile Lodha Developers, is hitting the capital market on Wednesday to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Loss of common sense a reason you get COVID-19: Preity Zinta urges to wear masks
NZ and Australia reiterate concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang
South Indian Bank gets shareholders' nod for Rs 240 cr preference shares allotment to QIBs
India at UNSC extends support to efforts achieving peace in Afghanistan; reiterates call for comprehensive ceasefire
BRIEF-CDC Reiterates That Its "Conditional Sailing Order" Remains In Effect Until November 1 - CNBC