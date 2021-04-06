Left Menu

PE funding dips 7.7% to $3.44 bn across 260 deals in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:45 IST
PE funding dips 7.7% to $3.44 bn across 260 deals in Q1

Fund infusion by private equity funds declined almost 8 per cent in the March quarter this year to USD 3.44 billion across 260 deals, according to industry data.

Though the value of private equity investments declined 7.7 per cent in Q1, the number of deals soared by 44 per cent to 260 from 180 in Q1 of 2020, show the data collated by the London Stock Exchange Group-owned Refinitiv that tracks global financial transactions and market action.

Overall, 2020 saw the highest number of deals since 2010 with 810 private equity deals worth USD 34.44 billion.

Software companies attracted the maximum PE interest in Q1 this year with USD 1,348 million equity invested compared to internet-specific companies in Q1 of 2020 with USD 2,053 million equity investment.

Fundraising in Q1 stood at USD 1,605 million compared to USD 670 million (USD) in Q1 2020, an increase of 139 per cent year-on-year.

The top deals are the USD 460 million raised by Think & Learn from five funds, followed by Dream11 Fantasy - USD 266.67 million from two funds, Zomato - USD 230 million from four PEs, Finnovation Tech USD 145 million from 6 funds, Stelis Biopharma - USD 125 million from 5 funds, and Zetwerk - USD 120 million from five funds, according to Refinitiv data.

Other deals include Resilient Innovations - USD 108 million from 10 funds, Hella Infra Market - USD 100 million from seven players, Imagine Marketing - USD 100 million from one PE player and Ver Se Innovation - USD 100 million from two funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...

Baseball-Rockies to host MLB's All-Star Game amid controversy over Georgia voting law

Colorado Rockies stadium Coors Field will host Julys All-Star Game, Major League Baseball MLB said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgias new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfr...

COVID-19: India records over 1.07 lakh new cases in single day for first time

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021