Fulcrum Digital expands global leadership team to drive the next phase of growth

PUNE, India and NEW JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform and digital engineering company, has announced two key appointments to its global leadership team. The company welcomed Munishk Gupta, Executive Vice President, Global Delivery, and Prasad Washikar, Senior Vice President, Higher Education, and Consumer Products and Services. Both of them will be based at the company's India office in Pune.

Earlier this year, Fulcrum Digital advanced to a Pods structure. Pods are independent strategic business units of the company's core industry verticals - Financial services, Insurance, Food services, Higher education, Consumer products and services, and e-commerce. This shift is a part of the company's Vision 2022 - of achieving an equal revenue mix between business platform and digital engineering. The leadership expansion aims to drive the next phase of growth within this Pods structure and create significant value for clients globally.

Munishk Gupta will lead the global delivery function. He will be responsible for the overall growth and profitability of the company. Prior to joining Fulcrum Digital, Munishk was based out of Paris for over 20 years and held many senior management and leadership roles. These include executive committee and board position roles at organizations such as ESCP, Stallergenes Greer, and the International Chamber of Commerce. He holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science from SDMCET, Dharwad, a Master's degree from Ecole Polytechnique France and Po Paris, and an executive MBA from ESCP Business School.

Prasad Washikar is returning to Fulcrum Digital with over 24 years of extensive experience in IT, sales, customer relationship management, delivery operations, and complex transformation programs. He has previously held key leadership positions with organizations like Fujitsu Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, and Capgemini. At Fulcrum, Prasad will focus on taking the higher education, and consumer products and services Pod engagements to greater heights. He holds an Engineering degree from Govt. Engineering College, University of Pune, and a Master's degree in Software Engineering from BITS, Pilani.

Speaking about the new appointments, Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''We are excited to have Munishk and Prasad join the Fulcrum Digital family. They have extensive experience in digital transformation, technology, customer delivery, and business strategy. I am confident that their deep industry insights and leadership will further enable us to empower our clients. The leadership expansion is aligned to our growth strategy and vision of a 50/50 product-service mix by 2022.'' Munishk Gupta, Executive Vice President, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''With the current global focus on digital transformation, the opportunity to be a part of Fulcrum Digital could not have come at a better time. I look forward to strengthening the company's global footprint in the market as well as enhancing its global delivery.'' Commenting on his re-joining the company, Prasad Washikar, Senior Vice President, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''This is an exciting time for Fulcrum Digital as it gains market edge with its unique proposition of business platform capabilities combined with digital engineering and domain expertise. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team to create value for our customers.'' About Fulcrum Digital: Fulcrum Digital is a leading business platform and digital engineering company. We partner with global companies from diverse industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products and services, food services, and e-commerce. With expertise in digital transformation, machine learning, and emerging technologies, we offer a consulting-led, integrated suite of enterprise-grade software products, services, and solutions.

Founded in 1999, Fulcrum Digital has over 1200 employees, empowering more than 100 global clients from its facilities in the US, LATAM, Europe, and India. Our baked-in agility, technology prowess, innovation culture enables us to deliver business value to clients – rapid digital acceleration, faster products to the market, reduced cost of ownership, and scale businesses beyond geographies. As an expeditious company, we continuously adapt and mature our practice, striving to become the leading digital transformation authority in the global marketplace.

For more details, visit us at www.fulcrumdigital.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)