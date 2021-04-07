Left Menu

Fulcrum Digital expands global leadership team to drive the next phase of growth

He holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science from SDMCET, Dharwad, a Masters degree from Ecole Polytechnique France and Po Paris, and an executive MBA from ESCP Business School.Prasad Washikar is returning to Fulcrum Digital with over 24 years of extensive experience in IT, sales, customer relationship management, delivery operations, and complex transformation programs.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:03 IST
Fulcrum Digital expands global leadership team to drive the next phase of growth

PUNE, India and NEW JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Digital, a leading business platform and digital engineering company, has announced two key appointments to its global leadership team. The company welcomed Munishk Gupta, Executive Vice President, Global Delivery, and Prasad Washikar, Senior Vice President, Higher Education, and Consumer Products and Services. Both of them will be based at the company's India office in Pune.

Earlier this year, Fulcrum Digital advanced to a Pods structure. Pods are independent strategic business units of the company's core industry verticals - Financial services, Insurance, Food services, Higher education, Consumer products and services, and e-commerce. This shift is a part of the company's Vision 2022 - of achieving an equal revenue mix between business platform and digital engineering. The leadership expansion aims to drive the next phase of growth within this Pods structure and create significant value for clients globally.

Munishk Gupta will lead the global delivery function. He will be responsible for the overall growth and profitability of the company. Prior to joining Fulcrum Digital, Munishk was based out of Paris for over 20 years and held many senior management and leadership roles. These include executive committee and board position roles at organizations such as ESCP, Stallergenes Greer, and the International Chamber of Commerce. He holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science from SDMCET, Dharwad, a Master's degree from Ecole Polytechnique France and Po Paris, and an executive MBA from ESCP Business School.

Prasad Washikar is returning to Fulcrum Digital with over 24 years of extensive experience in IT, sales, customer relationship management, delivery operations, and complex transformation programs. He has previously held key leadership positions with organizations like Fujitsu Consulting, Tata Consultancy Services, and Capgemini. At Fulcrum, Prasad will focus on taking the higher education, and consumer products and services Pod engagements to greater heights. He holds an Engineering degree from Govt. Engineering College, University of Pune, and a Master's degree in Software Engineering from BITS, Pilani.

Speaking about the new appointments, Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''We are excited to have Munishk and Prasad join the Fulcrum Digital family. They have extensive experience in digital transformation, technology, customer delivery, and business strategy. I am confident that their deep industry insights and leadership will further enable us to empower our clients. The leadership expansion is aligned to our growth strategy and vision of a 50/50 product-service mix by 2022.'' Munishk Gupta, Executive Vice President, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''With the current global focus on digital transformation, the opportunity to be a part of Fulcrum Digital could not have come at a better time. I look forward to strengthening the company's global footprint in the market as well as enhancing its global delivery.'' Commenting on his re-joining the company, Prasad Washikar, Senior Vice President, Fulcrum Digital, said, ''This is an exciting time for Fulcrum Digital as it gains market edge with its unique proposition of business platform capabilities combined with digital engineering and domain expertise. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team to create value for our customers.'' About Fulcrum Digital: Fulcrum Digital is a leading business platform and digital engineering company. We partner with global companies from diverse industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, higher education, consumer products and services, food services, and e-commerce. With expertise in digital transformation, machine learning, and emerging technologies, we offer a consulting-led, integrated suite of enterprise-grade software products, services, and solutions.

Founded in 1999, Fulcrum Digital has over 1200 employees, empowering more than 100 global clients from its facilities in the US, LATAM, Europe, and India. Our baked-in agility, technology prowess, innovation culture enables us to deliver business value to clients – rapid digital acceleration, faster products to the market, reduced cost of ownership, and scale businesses beyond geographies. As an expeditious company, we continuously adapt and mature our practice, striving to become the leading digital transformation authority in the global marketplace.

For more details, visit us at www.fulcrumdigital.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of missing woman exhumed in Himachal's Una; accused held

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Wednesday, police said.A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.The sit...

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe.The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere, the Australian-British communications consultant says. Im able to talk to client...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while a surge in shares that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening pushed the domestically focused FTSE 250 index to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021