Left Menu

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

"The UK stock market has a lot of mining, energy and financials stocks and all of those should benefit from the economy reopening and more generally from a pick-up in the global economy." Britain began rolling out Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales in a boost to the country's health system after supplies of other shots started to slow.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:00 IST
Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

London's FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while a surge in shares that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening pushed the domestically focused FTSE 250 index to a record high.

The blue-chip index rose 0.9%, with large dollar-earning consumer staples companies, including Unilever, Diageo Plc, and British American Tobacco, gaining between 0.6% and 1.6% on a softer pound. Financial stocks Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group, and Prudential Plc were among the biggest boost to the index.

Energy Group BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc rose 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively, while miners Rio Tinto, BHP, and Glencore Plc added over 1% each on higher crude and metal prices. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8% to touch 22,170.13 points. Industrials, consumer discretionary and real-estate stocks provided the biggest boost to the index.

"As Brexit is well behind us and with the vaccine rollout happening much quicker and more successful than elsewhere, we think that the UK stock market should do particularly well," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. "The UK stock market has a lot of mining, energy and financials stocks and all of those should benefit from the economy reopening and more generally from a pick-up in the global economy."

Britain began rolling out Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Wales in a boost to the country's health system after supplies of other shots started to slow. The FTSE 100 has risen 6.6% so far this year, supported by speedy vaccine rollouts and a raft of economic stimulus, but has traded in a tight range since early-January as a resurgence in virus cases across Europe and a jump in treasury bond yields has made investors cautious.

Among other stocks, Hilton Food Group rose 3.8% on higher annual pre-tax profit, while over-50s holidays group Saga jumped 10.8% after it posted profit on an underlying basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorised rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Himachal civic polls: 40 pc polling in Dharamshala till 2 pm, 49 pc in Palampur

A voter turnout of 40 per cent was recorded in Dharamshala and 49 per cent in Palampur till 2 pm on Wednesday as polling is underway for four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh with 279 candidates in the fray.Polling in Dharamshala,...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021